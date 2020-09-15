13 reports of Committees presented in Senate

Thirteen reports of various Committees of the Senate were presented in the Upper House on Tuesday about matters referred to them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Thirteen reports of various Committees of the Senate were presented in the Upper House on Tuesday about matters referred to them.

Chairperson Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges presented report of the Committee on a Privilege Motion moved by Senators Hidayat Ullah and Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar against the Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination who flouted the ruling of the Chairman Senate.

On behalf of Chairman Functional Committee on Human Rights, a member of the Committee presented report on the Working Women (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2020.

Chairperson Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presented three reports of the Committee on two starred questions and a point of public importance. The questions were regarding Names and locations of pharmaceutical companies sealed on account of manufacturing spurious medicines and number of pilgrims diagnosed with corona virus in quarantine center established in Taftan while point of public importance was regarding termination and repatriation of doctors serving at PIMS as per 5 % quota policy from provinces and promotion cases of senior doctors at PIMS.

On behalf of Chairperson Standing Committee on Federal education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, a member of the Committee presented three reports on as many points of public importance regarding scholarship issues faced by the students from Balochistan, inclusion of inappropriate content about Pashtun Community in curriculum and establishment of forest university in Ziarat and Live Stock University in Musakhel Balochistan.

Chairman Standing Committee on Railways presented three reports of the Committee on two starred questions and a point of public importance.

The questions were regarding the irregularities in the appointment against the post of CEO Railways and PC-I, feasibility reports and completion status of various railway lines while point of public importance was about revival of Mandra-Chakwal railway line.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, a member of the Committee presented report of the Committee on the resolution regarding reduction in the pension being granted to retired and old aged workers by the Employees Old age Benefit Institution.

The House passed a motion under Rule 194 (1) granting 30-day extension to Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan for presentation of its report on a motion under Rule 218 regarding need for reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan.