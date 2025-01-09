13 School Heads Take Charge Of New Assignments
Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 11:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) As many as 13 school, higher secondary school principals took charge of their new assignments here on Thursday.
Senior school teachers (SST) have been appointed as heads of schools.
School education Department sources told APP that Miss Faiqa Sadaf has been appointed as head of Government Islamia High School Mustafaabad while Misbah Shaheen has been appointed as head of Government Girls High School Kabutarpura Gulberg.
Similarly, Muhammad Asif Ayaz has been appointed as head of Government High School Karbat and Jamil Ahmed has been appointed as head of Government High School Baddo.
They further informed that Asghar Ali has been appointed as head of Government High School Islah-e-Muashra, while Sardar Fatima has been appointed as head of Government High School Ladhar.
Meanwhile, the non-appointment of heads, in charges, was affecting the administrative matters of the schools.
