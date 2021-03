13 senior traffic wardens posted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Thirteen senior traffic wardens were posted at different sectors, here Friday.

According to a notification, issued by Chief Traffic Officer Umar Abbas, 13 wardens who passed the senior traffic warden course recently, had been posted from headquarters to different traffic sectors.

Senior traffic wardens -- Ishtiaq Ahmed and Khurram Shahzad -- were posted at Abdullahpur traffic sector, Muhammad Azam at Jhang Road sector, Mohsin Ali People's Colony, Imran Amjad and Aziz Ahmed Samanabad, Azam Irshad General Bus Stand, Mustansar Hussain Sargodha Road, Sajid Ali Kotwali, Muhammad Imran Millat Town, Ahmed Waqar Civil Lines and Muhammad Faisal was posted at D-Ground while Hassan Raza will perform duty at Vigilance Cell City Traffic Police.