13 service stations sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) An operation team of the Metropolitan Corporation on Tuesday sealed 13 service stations

for not installing recycling system at their stations in the city.

According to official sources, the MC team checked various localities, including Chungi No 9,

47 Pull, Satellite Town, Jauhar Colony, Jinnah Colony, and found that recycling system

was not installed at 13 service stations.

Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Tariq Proya said that the deadline given to owners

of the service stations had expired after which the action was started.