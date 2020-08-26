UrduPoint.com
13 Shopkeepers Arrested For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:52 PM

13 shopkeepers arrested for overcharging

Price Control Magistrate arrested 13 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging from various parts of the city on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrate arrested 13 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging from various parts of the city on Wednesday.

According to official sources here, price Control Magistrate Raja Liaquat along with police team conducted raid at satellite town, chak no.

71 NB, 70 NB including other areas and arrested 13 shopkeepers who were selling fruit and vegetables on high rates.

The arrested were identified as Rasab, Waseem, Jawad, Taj, Naeem, Sheraz, MuhammadAkram, Muhammad Rafique, Faisal and others. Police also registered separate cases againstthem.

Pakistan

