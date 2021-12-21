UrduPoint.com

13 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering

District administration Peshawar arrested 13 shopkeepers for profiteering and lacking official price lists here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 13 shopkeepers for profiteering and lacking official price lists here on Tuesday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tehreem Shah along with Assistant Commissioners (Under Training) Dr Aza Arshad and Khola Tariq carried out checking in various markets at Hayatabad Township and during checking 13 shopkeepers for profiteering and lacking official price list.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, nanbais, butchers, milk sellers and grocers.

