13 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering In Multan
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:18 PM
The district administration arrested 13 profiteers and imposed a fine of Rs 364,000 on them here on Saturday
During a campaign, price control magistrates conducted raids on Chowk Kumharanwala, Pul Bararan, Gulgasht, Chungi Number 1 and other places, and took action against profiteers.
ADCR Agha Zaheer Abbas directed price control magistrates to speed up the campaign against profiteers.