13 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration arrested 13 profiteers and imposed a fine of Rs 364,000 on them here on Saturday.

During a campaign, price control magistrates conducted raids on Chowk Kumharanwala, Pul Bararan, Gulgasht, Chungi Number 1 and other places, and took action against profiteers.

ADCR Agha Zaheer Abbas directed price control magistrates to speed up the campaign against profiteers.