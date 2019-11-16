UrduPoint.com
13 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:18 PM

The district administration arrested 13 profiteers and imposed a fine of Rs 364,000 on them here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration arrested 13 profiteers and imposed a fine of Rs 364,000 on them here on Saturday.

During a campaign, price control magistrates conducted raids on Chowk Kumharanwala, Pul Bararan, Gulgasht, Chungi Number 1 and other places, and took action against profiteers.

ADCR Agha Zaheer Abbas directed price control magistrates to speed up the campaign against profiteers.

