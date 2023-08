(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A district administration team carried out a crackdown on those shopkeepers who were not displaying price-control lists and selling commodities on the government fixed rates in the city.

The team inspected several shops at urdu Bazaar, Muhammadi Colony, Satellite Town and 85 Jhal area, and imposed Rs 65,000 fine on 13 shopkeepers.