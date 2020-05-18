UrduPoint.com
13 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

In order to provide relief to people of District Shaheed Benazirabad and preventing hoarding and sale of essential items beyond the rate list issued by district administration and market Committee, the revenue officials of all the four tehsils raided more than 70 shops and fine 13 shopkeepers of Rs 10,000 on the charges of violation of rate list

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :In order to provide relief to people of District Shaheed Benazirabad and preventing hoarding and sale of essential items beyond the rate list issued by district administration and market Committee, the revenue officials of all the four tehsils raided more than 70 shops and fine 13 shopkeepers of Rs 10,000 on the charges of violation of rate list.

The action is in progress from the first day of holy Month of Ramazan on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

The teams of revenue officials raided shops trading with common consumer goods, vegetables, fruits, meat, fish and grocery items.

In tehsil Sakrand, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and Mukhtarkar Muhammad Wasim Lashari imposed fine of Rs .7000 on five shopkeepers involved in overcharging. In tehsil Nawabshah, Mukhtarkar Muhammad Ashraf Kumbhar raided different shops and recovered Rs 4000 as fine from four shopkeepers, In tehsil Daur, Mukhtarkar Imran Shabbir also imposed fine of Rs 1000 on two shop keepers on the charges of violation of rate list.

