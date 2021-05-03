13 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine on 13 shopkeepers for profiteering in different parts of the district.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistrate received complaints against overcharging on Punjab Qeemat App.

Taking action on the complaints, he checked prices in different parts of the district and found 13 shopkeepers involvedin profiteering, therefore, he imposed fine on the profiteers.