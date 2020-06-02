13 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum fined 13 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering here on Tuesday.

The magistrate visited various parts of the city including Sargodha Road, Sheikhupura Road and found 13 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and selling commodities at excessive rates.

He imposed Rs 5,000 fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways, a spokesman for the local administration said.