Open Menu

13 Shopkeepers Held As Action Against Profiteers Intensified In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM

13 shopkeepers held as action against profiteers intensified in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The city administration continued crackdown against profiteers on the 15th Ramazan and fine of rupees 2.92 million recovered from them while 13 profiteers were arrested.

According to Commissioner office statement, six shops were sealed for over pricing.

Special magistrates also checked prices at 1554 shops, ensuring the availability of essential items at fixed rates and recovered fine of 4 lacs and 66000.

According to reports, over the past 15 days, autorised officers of city administration have taken action against 2,698 profiteers, imposing fines of Rs.

3.27 crores. Additionally, 137 profiteers were arrested, and 114 shops were sealed.

During the 15-day action prices were checked at 15,737 shops. Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, stated that the administration's campaign against profiteers will continue. He directed deputy commissioners to ensure relief efforts for citizens.

The Commissioner directed all officers to check prices and effectively utilize their authority to take action. He warned that officers found negligent in performing their duties to control prices would be held accountable.

Recent Stories

World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

2 hours ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

3 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

3 hours ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

3 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

4 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

5 hours ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

6 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

6 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

7 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan