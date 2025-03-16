13 Shopkeepers Held As Action Against Profiteers Intensified In City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The city administration continued crackdown against profiteers on the 15th Ramazan and fine of rupees 2.92 million recovered from them while 13 profiteers were arrested.
According to Commissioner office statement, six shops were sealed for over pricing.
Special magistrates also checked prices at 1554 shops, ensuring the availability of essential items at fixed rates and recovered fine of 4 lacs and 66000.
According to reports, over the past 15 days, autorised officers of city administration have taken action against 2,698 profiteers, imposing fines of Rs.
3.27 crores. Additionally, 137 profiteers were arrested, and 114 shops were sealed.
During the 15-day action prices were checked at 15,737 shops. Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, stated that the administration's campaign against profiteers will continue. He directed deputy commissioners to ensure relief efforts for citizens.
The Commissioner directed all officers to check prices and effectively utilize their authority to take action. He warned that officers found negligent in performing their duties to control prices would be held accountable.
