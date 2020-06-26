UrduPoint.com
13 Shopkeepers Held For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Price Control Magistrates of the district administration on Friday arrested 13 shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital.

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates also imposed Rs 60,500 fine on several shopkeepers.

They inspected 392 points and found 46 violations and got registered 13 cases against profiteers.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal,the price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the cityto ensure availability of commodities at government rates.

