UrduPoint.com

13 Shopkeepers Held For Selling Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

13 shopkeepers held for selling adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration during a crackdown on adulterators arrested 13 milk sellers from Dalazak Road and Warsak Road localities for selling adulterated milk on Thursday.

The officers of district administration discarded 230 litres of adulterated milk and also sealed six milk shops.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anwar Akbar Khan along with the veterinary Dr. Jamal and Supervisor, Naeem ul Hassan conducted the laboratory analysis of the milk through modern mobile laboratory that confirmed the mixing of sufficient water in it.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed administrative officers for inspection of the milk shops and on proving of adulteration initiating stern legal action against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Mobile Road From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kalba TV employees’ efforts

11 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates firs ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th leg ..

Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th legislative term

26 minutes ago
 UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2 ..

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2020 Dubai

56 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, ..

DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, DSS 2021

56 minutes ago
 UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.