13 shopkeepers held for selling adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration during a crackdown on adulterators arrested 13 milk sellers from Dalazak Road and Warsak Road localities for selling adulterated milk on Thursday.

The officers of district administration discarded 230 litres of adulterated milk and also sealed six milk shops.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anwar Akbar Khan along with the veterinary Dr. Jamal and Supervisor, Naeem ul Hassan conducted the laboratory analysis of the milk through modern mobile laboratory that confirmed the mixing of sufficient water in it.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed administrative officers for inspection of the milk shops and on proving of adulteration initiating stern legal action against them.