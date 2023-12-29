13 shops sealed over encroachment

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) An anti-encroachment team of the Municipal Corporation sealed 13 shops during an ongoing

operation in the city on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, the team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch

visited various markets, including Ameen bazaar, Muslim bazaar, Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazaar

and Liaquat market and sealed 13 shops over encroachment.