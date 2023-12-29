13 Shops Sealed Over Encroachment
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) An anti-encroachment team of the Municipal Corporation sealed 13 shops during an ongoing
operation in the city on Friday.
According to a spokesperson, the team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch
visited various markets, including Ameen bazaar, Muslim bazaar, Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazaar
and Liaquat market and sealed 13 shops over encroachment.