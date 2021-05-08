13 shops sealed over SoP violations

District administration have sealed 13 shops and imposed fine on various others over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :District administration have sealed 13 shops and imposed fine on various others over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against violators of SoP here on Saturday and checked various markets of the district.

The officers sealed 13 shops and imposed fine of Rs 213,000 on various other shopkeepers for neglecting SoP.

Meanwhile, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin checked different vehicles and impounded 15 passenger buses over SoP violations. The RTA team also imposed fine of Rs 60,000 on different other vehicles during the crackdown.