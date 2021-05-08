UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Shops Sealed Over SoP Violations

Faizan Hashmi 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:58 PM

13 shops sealed over SoP violations

District administration have sealed 13 shops and imposed fine on various others over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :District administration have sealed 13 shops and imposed fine on various others over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against violators of SoP here on Saturday and checked various markets of the district.

The officers sealed 13 shops and imposed fine of Rs 213,000 on various other shopkeepers for neglecting SoP.

Meanwhile, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin checked different vehicles and impounded 15 passenger buses over SoP violations. The RTA team also imposed fine of Rs 60,000 on different other vehicles during the crackdown.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles RTA Price Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

8 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

8 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

8 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

8 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.