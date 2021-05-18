13 shops sealed over SOPs violation

The city district administration sealed 13 shops and restaurants over violation of the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 13 shops and restaurants over violation of the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Tuesday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha, inspected the SOPs implementation at Walton Road, Defence Road and sealed 12 shops for flouting the guidelines regarding COVID-19.

AC City Fizan Ahmed visited Anarkali market and inspected the SOPs implementation there. He sealed a shops and got arrested 10 person for flouting the SOPs, besides issuing warning to 20 others.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi imposed Rs 35,000 fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging and profiteering.