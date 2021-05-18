UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:15 PM

13 shops sealed over SOPs violation

The city district administration sealed 13 shops and restaurants over violation of the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 13 shops and restaurants over violation of the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Tuesday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha, inspected the SOPs implementation at Walton Road, Defence Road and sealed 12 shops for flouting the guidelines regarding COVID-19.

AC City Fizan Ahmed visited Anarkali market and inspected the SOPs implementation there. He sealed a shops and got arrested 10 person for flouting the SOPs, besides issuing warning to 20 others.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi imposed Rs 35,000 fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging and profiteering.

Related Topics

Fine Road Market

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials copy for new Ambassado ..

21 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

36 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry pins h ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Wednesday

2 minutes ago

Two motorcyclists died in a road accident at Harip ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China dipl ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.