13 shops sealed over violations of COrona SoPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration here on Thursday sealed and fined 13 shops and 26 buses allegedly for not following the prescribed corona standard operating procedure (SoP).

According to Secretary of Regional Transport Authority, Muhammad Mohsin, four shops were sealed at contentment area, three Peeran Gaib and six Shujabad road during checking of markets and scattered shops.

All twenty-six buses were taken into custody after holding their challans by magistrate of the concerned locality.

About one lac rupees were fined overall in the city for SOPs violations, particularly with regard to not putting up mask on face by citizens.

Meanwhile, an awareness drive was also kicked off by district administration on the direction of DC Ali Shehzad.

Grand billboards and pana flexes inscribing precautionary measures against coronavirus were installed at public places and general bus stand.

Some of the transport companies had erected sanitizing gates at entry points of their terminals.

All kinds of indoors and outdoors functions and activities were also banned across the district.

Strict action was announced to be taken out against violaters of SOPs, it was said.