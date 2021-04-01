UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Shops Sealed Over Violations Of COrona SoPs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 04:00 PM

13 shops sealed over violations of COrona SoPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration here on Thursday sealed and fined 13 shops and 26 buses allegedly for not following the prescribed corona standard operating procedure (SoP).

According to Secretary of Regional Transport Authority, Muhammad Mohsin, four shops were sealed at contentment area, three Peeran Gaib and six Shujabad road during checking of markets and scattered shops.

All twenty-six buses were taken into custody after holding their challans by magistrate of the concerned locality.

About one lac rupees were fined overall in the city for SOPs violations, particularly with regard to not putting up mask on face by citizens.

Meanwhile, an awareness drive was also kicked off by district administration on the direction of DC Ali Shehzad.

Grand billboards and pana flexes inscribing precautionary measures against coronavirus were installed at public places and general bus stand.

Some of the transport companies had erected sanitizing gates at entry points of their terminals.

All kinds of indoors and outdoors functions and activities were also banned across the district.

Strict action was announced to be taken out against violaters of SOPs, it was said.

Related Topics

Road Shujabad Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO F19 Pro’s 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 Provide ..

1 minute ago

PITB-Chirp will Work together to Transform Lahore ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, 2,435 reco ..

51 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

6 minutes ago

Govt provides relief to common man despite POL pri ..

6 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.