13 Shops Sealed, Six Shopkeepers Arrested For Decanting

Published December 13, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The civil defence department sealed 13 shops and arrested six shopkeepers for decanting here on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the civil defence department said a team of officials checked various shops and found gas decanting in 13 shops in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Raza Abad, Civil Lines, Gulberg and other parts of the city.

The team sealed the shops in addition to arresting six shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, the civil defence department also sealed four petrol shops and confiscated theirmachinery.

