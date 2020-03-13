UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 SHOs Of City Removed From Positions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:44 PM

13 SHOs of city removed from positions

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday through a notification ordered removal of 13 Station House Officers from their position with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday through a notification ordered removal of 13 Station House Officers from their position with immediate effect.

According to the notification, removed officers include SHO Kalakot Zafar Iqbal, SHO Gulshan-e-Iqbal Ghulam Nabi Afridi, SHO Sher Shah Inam Hussain Junejo, SHO New Karachi Industrial Area Kamal Naseem, SHO FB Industrial Area Qamar Javed Kiyani, SHO New Town Imran Ahmed Zaidi, SHO Soldier Bazar Anzar Alam, SHO Malir Cantt Gul Baig Pinjaro, SHO Malir City Nand Lal, SHO Ibrahim Hyderi Asim ur Rehman, SHO SITE-A Yasin Gujjar, SHO Peerabad Bashir Ahmed Wadho and SHO Shahra Noor Jahan Khalid Nadeem Baig.

All the said officers have been relieved and directed to report to Karachi Police Office.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Malir Nadeem Baig Afridi From

Recent Stories

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says He Tested Negative for COV ..

39 seconds ago

Polio teams to spread awareness for prevention of ..

42 seconds ago

University of Karachi to remain closed till May 31 ..

43 seconds ago

Russian Sports Ministry Sets Up Operational Headqu ..

45 seconds ago

Greek Church Reverses Stance on Coronavirus Threat ..

4 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan cancels all events in vie ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.