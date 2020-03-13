13 SHOs of city removed from positions

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday through a notification ordered removal of 13 Station House Officers from their position with immediate effect.

According to the notification, removed officers include SHO Kalakot Zafar Iqbal, SHO Gulshan-e-Iqbal Ghulam Nabi Afridi, SHO Sher Shah Inam Hussain Junejo, SHO New Karachi Industrial Area Kamal Naseem, SHO FB Industrial Area Qamar Javed Kiyani, SHO New Town Imran Ahmed Zaidi, SHO Soldier Bazar Anzar Alam, SHO Malir Cantt Gul Baig Pinjaro, SHO Malir City Nand Lal, SHO Ibrahim Hyderi Asim ur Rehman, SHO SITE-A Yasin Gujjar, SHO Peerabad Bashir Ahmed Wadho and SHO Shahra Noor Jahan Khalid Nadeem Baig.

All the said officers have been relieved and directed to report to Karachi Police Office.