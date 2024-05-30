Open Menu

13 SHOs Reshuffled In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM

13 SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Station House Officers (SHOs) of 13 police stations in Dera Ismail Khan District were reshuffled.

District police officer Dera, Nasir Mehmood issued transfer and posting orders for thirteen SHOs, a police spokesman said.

According to the notification, Arsalan Gandapur transferred and posted as SHO Cantt police station, Muhammad Zeeshan posted as SHO City police station, Khalid Javed posted as SHO Kirri Khasor police station, Gul Sher posted as SHO Dera Town, Faheem Abbas posted as SHO University, Muhammad Imran SHO Hathala police station, Faheem Mumtaz SHO Yarik police station, Mukhtiar Ahmed posted as SHO Saddar, Muhammad Safdar posted as SHO Band Kurai, Asmatullah posted as SHO Parova, Sibtain posted as Additional SHO Cantt.

While Sub-Inspector Malik Muhammad Sajid has been transferred to Special Branch and SHO Khabab Wali Baloch

directed to report police lines.

