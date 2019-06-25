UrduPoint.com
13 Sites Designated For Naya Pakistan Housing Program In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:57 PM

As many as 13 sites have been designated for construction of residences in Faisalabad district under Naya Pakistan Housing Program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as 13 sites have been designated for construction of residences in Faisalabad district under Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

A spokesman of the local administration told here Tuesday that there was 275 acres of state land identified in 13 sites of the housing program.

Necessary recommendation and proposals in this connection had been submitted to the government and physical work would start after formal approval, he added.

He said multi-storey buildings would be constructed under Naya Pakistan Housing Program. Each residence would comprise of 3-Marla or 5-Marla area where all necessary facilities would be provided for the residents.

A comprehensive strategy has also been evolved to monitor the construction of houses under this Program so that quality material could be used in this project which will increase the durability of the residences, he added.

