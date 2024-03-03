Open Menu

13 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM

13 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorycle theft and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Rawat police held two-member bike lifter gang who were identified as Hasnain and Azam.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said that the arrested accused would be brought to court with solid evidence and would be punished. The accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.

Related Topics

Police Progress Saddar Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

19 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

19 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

19 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

19 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

20 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

20 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

20 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

20 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

20 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan