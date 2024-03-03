13 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorycle theft and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Rawat police held two-member bike lifter gang who were identified as Hasnain and Azam.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said that the arrested accused would be brought to court with solid evidence and would be punished. The accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.
