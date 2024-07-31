Open Menu

13 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Police have arrested four members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles and amounting Rs 25,000 from their possession, informed police spokesman here Wednesday

Race Course police during course of action held leader of Kalo gang involved in motorcycle theft along with 03 accomplices who were identified as Kalu, Shakeel, Abu Bakr and Ghulam Shabbir.

Police have also recovered weapons used in crime.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

The accused were shifted to the jail for identification parade on the revelation of several incidents of theft.

After the identification parade, recovery of more stolen goods will be expected, SHO said.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz commended police teams and said accused will be challaned by the court with solid evidence and will be punished. Strict action will be taken against organized and active gangs to prevent vehicle and motorcycle theft, he added.

