13 Students Of Seminary Injured As Unknown Persons Attack Their Bus

Published October 29, 2022 | 12:14 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 13 students of a seminary suffered injuries when a bus, in which they were travelling, was attacked with stones by some unknown people near here on Friday night.

Rescue sources said that students of madrasa Darul Quran, Muslim town, Sargodha road having ages between 17-21 years were returning from Chiniot in the bus.

When they reached near Kamalpur some unknown persons attacked the bus with stones. As a result, 13 children sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to Allied Hospital.

The injured included Abdullah,18, Ihsan, 17, Ibrar,18, Zainul Abideen, 18, Hamza, Hunzala Abdul Basit, Bilal, 21, Atif Hussain, Zaki Ullah, Ahmad, and Ramzan.

