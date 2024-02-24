13 Suspects Arrested, Arms Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Kohat Police in a targeted search and strike operation in various areas of Kohat Gumbat have arrested 13 suspects whose weapons and drugs were recovered from their possession here on Saturday.
According to details given by the Kohat Police, during Operation Kalashnikov, dozens of cartridges and 950 grams of ice were found in the possession of the detained persons.
The operation was led by DSP Muzaffar Syed and SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain. The police also conducted raids on the possible hideouts of the criminals. All the people detained during the search operation were transferred to the Gumbat Police Station for further investigation. Cases were registered against the arrested accused persons.
APP/arq/1340
Recent Stories
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Condolence meeting to pay tribute to Zulf pirzado on Feb 254 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh election to be held on Monday4 minutes ago
-
Training workshop held at Bahawalpur Police Lines4 minutes ago
-
Women, minority seats to remain vacant in first session of newly elected assembly4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday9 minutes ago
-
Experts at RMI's annual cardiology conference for innovation in cardiovascular disease management14 minutes ago
-
Alert Issued ahead of rain and snowfall14 minutes ago
-
Car rider shot dead, motorcyclist injured24 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Faisalabad24 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh wants to invest heavily in Pakistan: Mehboob Alam24 minutes ago
-
Exercising twice a week equivalent to daily activity34 minutes ago
-
Efficient hospital management stressed34 minutes ago