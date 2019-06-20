13 suspects arrested, arms seized in operation DI Khan

Police have arrested 13 suspects and illegal arms were also recovered from their possession in a search and strike operation against the anti social elements in the district

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Police have arrested 13 suspects and illegal arms were also recovered from their possession in a search and strike operation against the anti social elements in the district.

According to police, during raids at different areas, police have checked 177 houses, 39 hotels, 10 schools, 24 bus stations, 81 sensitive areas and arrested 13 suspects in the district.

As many as, one kalasnikove, 2 rifels, one pistol, 195 cartridges and 1.140 kilogram charas were also recovered from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

