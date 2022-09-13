13 suspects arrested during police operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The District City Police on Tuesday arrested 13 suspects in various operations and recovered two pistols with rounds, one motorcycle, hashish, crystal and Gutka/Mawa from their possession.

According to police sources, the accused were netted from the limits of Chakiwara, Napier, Garden, Kalri, Risala, Baghdadi and Nabi Bakhsh police stations.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Uzair, Shahbaz, Muhammad Sufyan, Akbar alias Akbari, Saghar Abbas, Jibran and Muhammad Sohail.

The police have registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.