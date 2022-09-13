UrduPoint.com

13 Suspects Arrested During Police Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 04:20 PM

13 suspects arrested during police operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The District City Police on Tuesday arrested 13 suspects in various operations and recovered two pistols with rounds, one motorcycle, hashish, crystal and Gutka/Mawa from their possession.

According to police sources, the accused were netted from the limits of Chakiwara, Napier, Garden, Kalri, Risala, Baghdadi and Nabi Bakhsh police stations.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Uzair, Shahbaz, Muhammad Sufyan, Akbar alias Akbari, Saghar Abbas, Jibran and Muhammad Sohail.

The police have registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Napier From

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

6 minutes ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

22 minutes ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

33 minutes ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

49 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

2 hours ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.