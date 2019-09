(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :The South zone Police-Karachi have arrested an absconder among 13 suspects and recovered hand grenade from them during the last 24 hours in the routine patrolling and snap checking here.

The police have recovered three hand grenade, four pistols, 10 live rounds, Rs 800 cash, one Rickshaw, five slips of gambling, said a spokesperson to the DIG South on Saturday.