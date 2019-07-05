13 suspects held during search operation in Multan

Multan police arrested thirteen suspects during house-to-house search operation launched in Cantt and Chehlyak police areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Multan police arrested thirteen suspects during house-to-house search operation launched in Cantt and Chehlyak police areas.

Police said on Friday, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Cantt and Chehlyak police stations.

The teams combed the area and make bio-metric identification of 58 persons.

The teams arrested thirteen suspected persons and recovered four illegal weapons besides recovering hashish,heroin and cash during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.