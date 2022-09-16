13 suspects held in search operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 13 suspects during search operation conducted at targeted areas of the district.

According to spokesman, grand search operation was launched in jurisdiction of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station.

Police recovered more than 13 kg charas from different accused among the held persons.

As many as 35 homes with 120 people were searched out by police led by SDPO Kot Addu. Other law-enforcement agencies too participated in the operation which particularly brought into focus Chehlum routes, the holy day to be observed tomorrow.

