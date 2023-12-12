Open Menu

13 Suspects Held, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 10:50 AM

13 suspects held, weapons recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Kohat Lachi Police on Tuesday arrested 13 suspects during search and strike operation in different areas and recovered illegal weapons.

The spokesman of district police said that as per the directives of DPO Kohat, the Kohat Lachi Police carried out the search and strike operation and recovered one Kalashnikov, one repeater, three guns, four pistols and dozens of cartridges from the possession of the arrested persons.

Cases were registered against the suspects and further investigation was underway.

APP/arq-adi

