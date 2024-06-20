13 SuspectsL Arrested, |recovered Weopens, Hashish And Stolen Bikes.
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Larkana police arrested 13 suspects involved in serious cases and recovered weapons, hashish and stolen motorcycles on Thursday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Larkana police arrested 13 suspects involved in serious cases and recovered weapons, hashish and stolen motorcycles on Thursday .
The accused Ijaz alias Wahid Korai, who was active in the alleged fight with the criminals arrested near by Daru Police Animal Hospital, the accused Azhar Mirani, a drug dealer from Neodero Police Dastgir Colony, along with 2 kg and 200 grams of hashish, in a case of serious nature of murder, wanted suspect Saddam Vessar with pistol, Bakrani police involved in robbery case and wanted suspect Shaukat Lashari with pistol and bullets, Ratodero police suspect Salim Jehu with pistol and bullets without license, drug dealer accused Abdul Ghaffar with 3 kg 150 grams of hashish Simillary, undercover suspect Manwar Jalbani, Arija police suspect Wajid Jatoi with pistol and bullets without license, suspect Hamir Khoso with 2 kg hashish, airport police suspect Parvez Pippan Abro with 2 kg hashish, Walid police suspect from Anaj Mandi area.
Ahmad Ali Shah was arrested with 4 kg and 70 grams of hashish, Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto police arrested accused Rameez Memon with 10 kg of cannabis and Ghirilo police arrested accused Aslam Sheikh with 200 grams of hashish.
On the other hand, martyred DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto Police has recovered the stolen motorcycle of citizen Abdul Ghaffar Dipar. According to the police, the investigation has been started after filing such cases against all the arrested accused.
Recent Stories
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance
DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..
ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha
Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city
World Refugees Day observed
Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, inspects health facilit ..
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on cutting governmen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary9 minutes ago
-
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest7 minutes ago
-
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible7 minutes ago
-
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance7 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam7 minutes ago
-
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water project7 minutes ago
-
ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha7 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city7 minutes ago
-
World Refugees Day observed7 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, inspects health facilities7 minutes ago
-
PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-2560 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes60 minutes ago