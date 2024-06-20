13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

Larkana police arrested 13 suspects involved in serious cases and recovered weapons, hashish and stolen motorcycles on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Larkana police arrested 13 suspects involved in serious cases and recovered weapons, hashish and stolen motorcycles on Thursday .

The accused Ijaz alias Wahid Korai, who was active in the alleged fight with the criminals arrested near by Daru Police Animal Hospital, the accused Azhar Mirani, a drug dealer from Neodero Police Dastgir Colony, along with 2 kg and 200 grams of hashish, in a case of serious nature of murder, wanted suspect Saddam Vessar with pistol, Bakrani police involved in robbery case and wanted suspect Shaukat Lashari with pistol and bullets, Ratodero police suspect Salim Jehu with pistol and bullets without license, drug dealer accused Abdul Ghaffar with 3 kg 150 grams of hashish Simillary, undercover suspect Manwar Jalbani, Arija police suspect Wajid Jatoi with pistol and bullets without license, suspect Hamir Khoso with 2 kg hashish, airport police suspect Parvez Pippan Abro with 2 kg hashish, Walid police suspect from Anaj Mandi area.

Ahmad Ali Shah was arrested with 4 kg and 70 grams of hashish, Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto police arrested accused Rameez Memon with 10 kg of cannabis and Ghirilo police arrested accused Aslam Sheikh with 200 grams of hashish.

On the other hand, martyred DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto Police has recovered the stolen motorcycle of citizen Abdul Ghaffar Dipar. According to the police, the investigation has been started after filing such cases against all the arrested accused.