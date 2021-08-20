UrduPoint.com

13 Traffic Policemen Promoted To Next Rank

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

13 traffic policemen promoted to next rank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Thirteen personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have been promoted to next rank in a ceremony held here at Traffic Police Headquarters in sector F-8 where police officers were pinned the badges.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain along with SP (Traffic) Sarfaraz Virk and ASP (Traffic) Ayesha Gul pinned badges to the promoted officers, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Those who have been elevated to the rank of Inspectors included Muhammad Kabeer, Ejaz Akhtar, Mashooq Hussain, Nazar Muhammad and Mazhar Hussain. Those promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors are Khalid Mehmood, Khan Muhammad, Saif ul islam, Nasir Mehmood, Muhammad Rasheed, Muhammad Iqbal and Tanveer Ahmed.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain said that that responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.

The SSP (Traffic) congratulated these police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing. The promoted officers also thanked the SSP (Traffic) and said that their promotions had encouraged them and they would perform with more devotion in coming days.

