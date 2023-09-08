13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue spread

The district administration, during an ongoing campaign against dengue fever, had declared 13 Union Councils of the city at high risk due to the presence of dengue mosquito larvae in abundance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration, during an ongoing campaign against dengue fever, had declared 13 Union Councils of the city at high risk due to the presence of dengue mosquito larvae in abundance.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Imran said here Friday that preventive measures were already underway to kill the larvae and avoid the spread of dengue infection, adding that a comprehensive dengue prevention campaign was underway in the areas and would continue until November.

He said that the Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter was assisting the district administration in the campaign.

As part of the campaign, the volunteers of PRC KP, officials of the health department, and district administration inspected 17,000 houses and educated the people on preventive measures against dengue fever during their house-to-house visits.

The spokesman of the PRC KP, Zeeshan Anwar, said that dengue mosquitoes' larvae were also eliminated in 501 houses.