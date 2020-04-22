UrduPoint.com
13 Vehicles Allocated For Conducting Chlorination Spray In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:24 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :City District Government has allocated 13 vehicles for chlorination as part of measures to prevent coronavirus to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Director General City Government, Mian Shafiq-r-Rehman Wednesday said that chlorination campaign has been conducted in all fours towns of provincial metropolis.

He said that staff of fire brigade department was also working against the virus and a control room has also been established for public to lodge their complaints about occurrence of coronavirus in the city.

He said that chlorination spray would be conducted in Mosques, janazagahs and public places prior to Ramazan. He also urged public to contact district and town administrations to conduct fumigation in sensitive localities.

More Stories From Pakistan

