13 vehicles at illegal stand impounded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration impounded 13 passenger vans on charges of establishing an illegal stand at Basti Malook, here on Tuesday.

Following instructions from Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, a team of Regional Transport Authority traced an illegal wagon stand at Basti Malook, some 35 kilometers away from Multan city.

The team got 13 vehicles impounded with Basti Malook Police Station. Similarly, Basti Malook police also registered cases against drivers of the vehicles.