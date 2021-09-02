13 vehicles fined over SOPs breach

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Farooq Haider Thursday impounded 13 vehicles and imposed Rs 15,500 fine over violation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A spokesman for the department said that DRTA secretary, along with traffic police, checked various vehicles at Sargodha-Lahore Road and Sargodha-Jhang Road and impounded vehicles and challaned over 31 other vehicles over violation of corona SOPs.