13 Vehicles Fined Over SOPs Breach

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

13 vehicles fined over SOPs breach

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Farooq Haider Thursday impounded 13 vehicles and imposed Rs 15,500 fine over violation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A spokesman for the department said that DRTA secretary, along with traffic police, checked various vehicles at Sargodha-Lahore Road and Sargodha-Jhang Road and impounded vehicles and challaned over 31 other vehicles over violation of corona SOPs.

