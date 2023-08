(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The District Transport Authority (DTA) Sargodha launched a massive crackdown on vehicles fitted with illegal gas cylinders across the district, here on Saturday.

The DTA raiding team said that they impounded 13 vehicles on cylinder law violations.

The crackdown would continue on daily basis without any discrimination, said a spokesperson.