13 vehicles impounded for over charging, slender gas violations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Commercial vehicles were impounded during a crack down against vehicles involved in over charging and holding life risk gas cylinders in Sargodha district,here on Saturday.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner (DC) ,Sargodha Cap (R) Shoaib Ali , senior district administration launched crack down at different bus stops and during the crack down, 13 vans were impounded for over charging and having illegal gas cylinders .

Crack down would continue without any discrimination while strict action was being taken over short token and over loading, he added.