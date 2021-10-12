UrduPoint.com

13 Vehicles Impounded, Over SOPs Violations

Tue 12th October 2021

District Transport Authority (DTA) Secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmad impounded 13 vehicles and issued challans to 32 vehicles and also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 over violations of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), during a crackdown launched across the district

He said that indiscriminate action was being taken against vehicles without route permits, overloading and overcharging, including vehicles with smoke-emitting and faulty gas-cylinders across the district.

Motor-vehicle examiner Danish Ali was also present.

