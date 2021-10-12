13 vehicles impounded, over SOPs violations

District Transport Authority (DTA) Secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmad impounded 13 vehicles and issued challans to 32 vehicles and also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 over violations of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), during a crackdown launched across the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :District Transport Authority (DTA) Secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmad impounded 13 vehicles and issued challans to 32 vehicles and also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 over violations of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), during a crackdown launched across the district.

He said that indiscriminate action was being taken against vehicles without route permits, overloading and overcharging, including vehicles with smoke-emitting and faulty gas-cylinders across the district.

Motor-vehicle examiner Danish Ali was also present.