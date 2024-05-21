13 Wanted Criminals Netted In Successful Operations
Published May 21, 2024
In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended 13 wanted criminals involved in heinous crimes here on Tuesday
According to police spokesman, Airport police held 10 wanted criminals, including Ata Khan, Haroon Khan, Ayub, Yaqub, Sadaqat, Liaquat, Khan Zameer, Farhad, Pakhtoon, and Ishaq.
These individuals were wanted in connection with attempted murder and hurling death threats.
Liaquat and his accomplices were implicated in injuring Spingul and his son, following a verbal altercation.
Similarly, Naseerabad police apprehended two advertised criminals, Nadeem and Mubeen, who were wanted in theft cases.
Additionally, the Morgah police nabbed Nauman, another wanted criminal, in a case related to hurling death threats.
Commenting on the operation, SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, affirmed the commitment to pursue criminals and their collaborators relentlessly.
He emphasized that such actions against criminals and their accomplices would persist to uphold law and order in the region.
