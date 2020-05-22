13 wheat procurement centers will remain open during the Eid holidays: DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :According to the district administration, all the 13 wheat procurement centers of the food department will remain open during the Eid holidays.

Food department officials should make all necessary arrangements to continue wheat procurement these days; in this regard deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has issued the orders.

Deputy Commissioner has directed to keep the wheat procurement centers open during all the holidays except Eid day.

He said that ADCR, Assistant Commissioners and Food Department officials should visit all the procurement centers and facilitate the process of procurement of wheat, payment of dues to the farmers and redressal of all kinds of grievances of the farmers.

He said that according to the authentic information received, the wheat stocks should be confiscated immediately and crackdown against the hoarders should continue without any interruption.

Deputy Commissioner has also directed to continue checking at inter-district inter-provincial check posts during Eid holidays.

Deputy Commissioner appeals to the public to identify the hoarders.