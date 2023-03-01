UrduPoint.com

13 Women Among 15 Abducted From Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 15 people including 13 women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

According to police, Mazhar Ali and his accomplice seduced a married girl Robina Parveen and abducted her from Chak No.453-GB while 18-year-old Fatima Nadeem was kidnapped from Ayub Research Colony.

Similarly, 13-year-old Nimra was abducted from Mohallah islam Pura, Sughran Bibi from Chak No.208-RB Canal Road, Aalia Bibi from Dhanola Bridge area, Aamina Bibi from Jhumra Road, Shakeela Bibi from Chak No.

26-RB, 17-year-old Musfirah Nazir from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Samanabad, Nimra Bibi from Chak No.567-GB, Aalia Basharat from Chak No.61-RB, Maryam Sarwar from Chak No.466-GB, 18-year-old Ayesha from Chak No.261-RB, Sughran Balqees from Chak No.215-RB whereas first year student Khurram Shehzad was kidnapped from Chak No.108-RB and Muhammad Jawwad from Chak No.4-JB.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees, police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

