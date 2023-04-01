UrduPoint.com

13 Year Old Boy Abducted For Ransom Found Dead In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2023 | 08:14 PM

A 13-year-old boy, who was abducted for ransom, was found dead in the washroom of a house in Naseerabad area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :A 13-year-old boy, who was abducted for ransom, was found dead in the washroom of a house in Naseerabad area.

According to a police spokesman, the boy's father had reported to the police that his son had not returned after he went out to play, and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of 10 lakhs.

When the kidnapper came to collect the ransom amount, the kidnappers opened fire on the police party.

During the firing, the main kidnapper was injured and later died.

Police constable Fahad was also injured. While searching the house, Mujtaba's body was recovered from a washroom.

According to the initial report, the boy was strangulated to death. SP Potohar said that the other facilitators involved in the tragic incident will be arrested and will also be punished.

