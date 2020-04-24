UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13-year-old Boy Commits Suicide In Dir Lower

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:31 PM

13-year-old boy commits suicide in Dir Lower

A 13-year-old boy ended his life in Maidan tehsil of Dir Lower on Friday.Police said the boy named Misbah, a resident of Merkhani area of Maidan tehsil ended his life for unknown reasons

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A 13-year-old boy ended his life in Maidan tehsil of Dir Lower on Friday.Police said the boy named Misbah, a resident of Merkhani area of Maidan tehsil ended his life for unknown reasons.

His body was handed over to relatives after medico legal formalities in THQ Timergara.

Related Topics

Police Dir Timergara

Recent Stories

Seven lacs gunny bags distributed in Multan for wh ..

1 minute ago

Cyprus extends flight ban until mid-May

1 minute ago

'Catastrophic' German business morale hits histori ..

1 minute ago

Iran's IRGC plans for new satellite launch into hi ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus surges in Djibouti as population ignor ..

1 minute ago

China National Chemical Engineering Group Co., Ltd ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.