13-year-old boy commits suicide in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A 13-year-old boy ended his life in Maidan tehsil of Dir Lower on Friday.Police said the boy named Misbah, a resident of Merkhani area of Maidan tehsil ended his life for unknown reasons.

His body was handed over to relatives after medico legal formalities in THQ Timergara.