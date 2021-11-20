13-year Old Girl Shoots Herself Dead
6 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) ::A 13-year old girl allegedly committed suicide on petty dispute here at Haibati Bahadri area, said police on Saturday.
The Yarik Police said that a 13-year old girl used harsh words with her elder brother over a domestic issues. After which, she took a pistol and shot herself dead.
The police registered the case and started investigation.