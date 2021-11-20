UrduPoint.com

13-year Old Girl Shoots Herself Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

13-year old girl shoots herself dead

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) ::A 13-year old girl allegedly committed suicide on petty dispute here at Haibati Bahadri area, said police on Saturday.

The Yarik Police said that a 13-year old girl used harsh words with her elder brother over a domestic issues. After which, she took a pistol and shot herself dead.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Suicide

Recent Stories

ICC reprimands Hasan Ali for violating code of con ..

ICC reprimands Hasan Ali for violating code of conduct against Bangladesh

4 minutes ago
 Govt takes different initiatives to control smog: ..

Govt takes different initiatives to control smog: Malik Amin Aslam

30 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed receives PAM award given to UAE in ..

Saif bin Zayed receives PAM award given to UAE in recognition of its role in pro ..

51 minutes ago
 Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of M ..

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of Manama Dialogue

1 hour ago
 Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

1 hour ago
 Huge quantity of liquor seized

Huge quantity of liquor seized

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.