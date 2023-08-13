Open Menu

13-year-old King Faisal's Historic Visit To Britain Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Saudi Press Attaché

Published August 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :In a landmark event that underscored the burgeoning diplomatic relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, 13-year-old King Faisal embarked on a historic visit to Britain at the invitation of King George V, representing his father, King Abdulaziz in August 1919.

Sharing a memorial video clip on his Twitter handle, Saudi Press Attach� Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi said King Faisal's arrival in London captured the attention of international observers, as the young monarch exuded an air of regal composure beyond his years. Despite his tender age, his demeanor and presence radiated the dignity and poised befitting a ruler of his stature, he added.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1689966996446715904 He said the purpose of King Faisal's visit went beyond mere ceremony as it signified a strengthening of diplomatic ties and a growing partnership between the two nations.

He said King George V extended the invitation as a gesture of goodwill and mutual respect, reflecting the positive rapport established between the two monarchs.

Dr. Naif said the young Saudi King's visit was meticulously planned, with a series of meetings, diplomatic discussions, and cultural exchanges scheduled throughout his stay. These engagements were expected to pave the way for future collaborations in areas of mutual interest, including trade, education, and cultural understanding, he maintained.

He said one particularly poignant moment during King Faisal's visit occurred when he encountered a photograph of himself for the first time. "The video footage captures the King's astonishment and curiosity as he gazes at the image, showcasing a blend of innocence and regal bearing that has captivated both the British and Saudi people alike," he added.

