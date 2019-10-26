UrduPoint.com
13 -year- Old Madrassa Student Set On Fire By Unknown Suspect In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:24 PM

13 -year- old Madrassa student set on fire by unknown suspect in Muzaffargarh

A 13 -year- old Madrassa student was allegedly set on fire after sprinkling petrol by a man in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) A 13 -year- old Madrassa student was allegedly set on fire after sprinkling petrol by a man in Muzaffargarh.The victim identified as Muhammad Yaqoob, 13, a Madrassa student was going back to his home in Dolat Wahi from Madrassa when an unknown suspect allegedly set him on fire after sprinkling petrol over him on the way.

The victim was shifted to burn unit of Nishtar Hospital for first aid.30 percent part of victim's body suffered burn injuries.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

