13 years old girl abducted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police station received a report on Thursday from Noreen Bibi, the mother of a teenage bangle seller girl who was abducted near the Bhattar more area.

Three individuals, including a woman, were involved in the abduction.

The mother reported that they were returning home after selling bangles when they were intercepted by the abductors in a car.

An abduction case has been registered with the police, who have now launched a search operation to recover the missing girl.

