Open Menu

13 Years Old Girl Abducted

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

13 years old girl abducted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police station received a report on Thursday from Noreen Bibi, the mother of a teenage bangle seller girl who was abducted near the Bhattar more area.

Three individuals, including a woman, were involved in the abduction.

The mother reported that they were returning home after selling bangles when they were intercepted by the abductors in a car.

An abduction case has been registered with the police, who have now launched a search operation to recover the missing girl.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Car Saddar Women From

Recent Stories

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Kh ..

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif

6 minutes ago
 PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

55 minutes ago
 realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

2 hours ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

3 hours ago
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

3 hours ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

3 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

3 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan