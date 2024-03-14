13 Years Old Girl Abducted
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police station received a report on Thursday from Noreen Bibi, the mother of a teenage bangle seller girl who was abducted near the Bhattar more area.
Three individuals, including a woman, were involved in the abduction.
The mother reported that they were returning home after selling bangles when they were intercepted by the abductors in a car.
An abduction case has been registered with the police, who have now launched a search operation to recover the missing girl.
APP/ajq/378
